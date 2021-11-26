Popular Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi and her husband, Banky W have celebrated their wedding anniversary with stunning photos.

The celebrity lovebirds, who have held forth their union after four years, have marked their conjugal blessing in style.

They have both taken to social media to rain accolades on each other, as they anticipate many more years to come.

Along with the photos, Banky W penned a poem for his wife, now mother of their son, Zaiah.

He wrote: “You’re my song, my rhymes, my heart, my light, my muse, my melody, my everything, my Wife. I’ll be writing about you for the rest of my life because you’re the best of my life – I love you now more than ever. I’ll love you 4ever. Happy Anniversary Shuga.”

On her part, Adesua pledged to always be by his side, adding that ” You will ALWAYS be my favourite part of me. Without you, I’d be living in black and white. Baby daddy, my Zaddy, you mean the world to me. Happy 4th Year Anniversary Bubba.”