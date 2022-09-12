A close friend of the late Ghanaian actor cum comedian, Baba Spirit, has provided some details about how he sadly passed on.

The reports about his untimely demise filled the media space on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Soon after it was reported that he has passed on, it also emerged that he passed on as a result of battling an undisclosed ailment.

In an interview to clarify issues about his death, a close friend of Baba Spirit who happens to also be a comic actor, Quappiah revealed that he received a call from the comedian that he had fallen off his bed and smashed his head on the ground in the process.

He later rushed to his house but when he got there he had already been rushed to the hospital.

Unfortunately, he was told his friend had passed on when he got to the hospital finally.

Quappiah in the interview he granted Ghpage confirmed that he was told by doctors that Baba Spirit died as a result of anaemia.

Watch the interview below: