Being an actress, Ghanaian actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, does not play around with her looks, especially on the big screen.

The stunning beauty turns a year older today still looking as young and vibrant as ever.

Aside from her talent, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

The actress cum fashionista turns 39 years older today, September 11, 2022.

Wishing herself on Instagram, the actress struck us with her beauty when she rocked a green lace outfit. What’s more striking is that flawless queenly makeover and corn roll braids that matched the outfit.

She captioned one of her posts I’m proud to hail from the land of AFRICA and there’s no better time to represent its cultural values and morals than today, the day of my birth…HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MYSELF.