Former President John Mahama has congratulated Reverend Stephen Wengam upon his assumption of office as the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, September 11, Mr Mahama also congratulated the past executives of the church.

“Hearty congratulations to you, Reverend Dr Stephen Wengam, on your new role as General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church Ghana.

“Congratulations also to the leadership of the Church and the now former General Superintendent, Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong Manso, for the successful elections and transition to a new administration.”

Reverend Stephen Wengam took office on Monday, September 5, at a handing-over ceremony held at the church headquarters in Accra.

A transition team of the church supervised the event.

Reverend Wengam pledged to build on the foundation of his predecessors.

At the same event, Lady Monica, wife of the General Superintendent, was also sworn in as National President of the Ministers Wives Association of the church.

Others who were sworn in were the Assistant General Superintendent, Reverend Tito Agyei, General Secretary, Rev. Dr Ernest Birikorang, and General Treasurer, Rev. Dr Simon Abu Baba.