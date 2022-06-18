National 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati, finished 4th on his Wanda Diamond League debut in Oslo on Thursday evening.

Azamati, who had previously ran 9.90s, 9.96s, and 9.86s earlier this season, finished fourth in 10.15 seconds behind Andre De Grasse of Canada, Reece Prescod of Great Britain and Akane Simbine of South Africa.

“I think it was good competition for me, I wanted to come out here for the experience going into the big meet world Athletics Championships, I feel I had a slow reaction and that caused everything but I’m going to work on it and come back stronger,” Azamati explained after the race.

If you missed Azamati's first race at a diamond league meeting..



Here's how it went🎬🇬🇭🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/38SXtgFywu — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) June 16, 2022

Olympic 200m Champion Andre de Grasse won the Oslo diamond league meeting with a time of 10.05 seconds while Prescod (10.06 seconds) and Akani Simbine (10.09 seconds) finished second and third places respectively.

Azamati’s preparations for the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games will send him to the next Diamond League meeting in Paris.

The West Texas A&M star is expected to compete in the 100m and 200m and will face Olympic 200m Champion Andre de Grasse for a second time in four days.