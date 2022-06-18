The Black Starlets earn a spot in the final four of the ongoing WAFU Zone B U17 tournament after beating Togo at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana, after suffering a 4-2 defeat in their opening game to Nigeria, bounced back to a resounding victory with a 3-0 drubbing of Togo.

Goalkeeper Shaibu Rafique, Richard Aweh, and Abdul Razak Salifu were given starting berths by Paa Kwesi Fabin, who made three changes to his starting lineup that was humiliated in the Group A opener against Nigeria.

Despite possessing the ball for the majority of the first half, the Starlets could not take advantage of the chances that came their way.

Yakubu Adams came close to opening the scoring for Ghana in the last 10 minutes of the opening half, but goalkeeper Komlan Kitti expertly fisted away his powerful effort.

In the 54th minute of the game, Pius Adua seized the lead for Ghana after tapping in a well-delivered assist from Andrews Appiah.

Abdul Razak Salifu doubled the lead after a solo run to slide the ball firmly into Komlan Kitti’s net before Collins Agyemang made it 3-0 after converting from the spot.

The win on Friday means Ghana has qualified to the semi-final of the 2022 WAFU Zone B U17 Championship after finishing second place in Group A with three points while Nigeria emerged as group winners with six points.