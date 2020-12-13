Rapper Eno Barony has dismissed reports that her new song ‘Ay3 Ka’ is a politically motivated song.

The song was released after Nana Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of the 2020 general elections thus people have linked it to the country’s political atmosphere.

It had lyrics like “stop fooling Nana is here” lyrics that many people say were shots thrown at the NDC after their flagbearer John Mahama lost the presidency.

Also, in the visuals, Ay3 Ka is written across the colours red, blue and white – the colours in the governing NPP.

However, Eno Barony told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz that her words were picked from an old Akan saying and not a jab to any party or person.

The rapper explained she was only reiterating the adage that urges young people to listen to the elderly.

She added that “Nana” in the song refers to an old lady.

Eno Barony said she believes having songs with in-depth meanings have influenced her fans to go beyond the surface anytime she releases a song.