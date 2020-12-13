Gylfi Sigurdsson scored from the spot as Everton beat Chelsea to inflict a first defeat in 17 games in all competitions on Frank Lampard’s side.

Playing in front of 2,000 home fans for the first time since March, Everton took the lead through Sigurdsson’s cool first-half penalty, won by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was taken out by Edouard Mendy’s clumsy tackle.

Chelsea dominated possession but trailed at the break, with Reece James going closest with a shot that cannoned off the post.

The hosts were awarded another penalty shortly after the restart when Calvert-Lewin was fouled by Ben Chilwell, but VAR overruled the decision, with the Everton forward adjudged to be in an offside position.

Mason Mount struck the post with a curling free-kick, while Olivier Giroud spurned another chance as Chelsea huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser.

But Jordan Pickford didn’t have a serious save to make as Carlo Ancelotti’s men ran out comfortable winners, ending Chelsea’s unbeaten away league record with a resolute performance.

The victory moves Everton up to seventh, two points behind Chelsea who remain third.