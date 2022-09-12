Avraham Ben Moshe speaks on Baba Spirit's spiritual warfare before his demise

The leader of the Common Sense Family (CSF), Avraham Ben Moshe, has recounted what caused the late popular comedian Baba Spirit to mention his name in an interview prior to his unfortunate death.

In an interview on Kofi TV, he said he received a distress call from Baba Spirit around 2:00am one fateful morning, where the latter said he was sick and needed help.

According to him, Baba Spirit had visited every hospital he knew and had also resorted to herbal medicines but all of them yielded no results, hence he wanted to visit a traditional worship place, popularly referred to as Juju (Voodoo) to heal himself.

The CSF founder narrated that it was a matter of life and death, so he gave Baba Spirit a number to call and follow up with subsequent talks that will take place.

“He called me around 2 am and I knew he needed help, so I gave him the number to call. He had visited most hospitals and when someone is in a situation like this they are usually ready to do whatever it takes to help themselves. It was his decision and no one forced him for it.”

Talking further, he said he gave out the number to Baba Spirit because he had also been a victim of spiritual attacks, alleging that some big pastors wanted him to go mad, but he recovered.

“When Baba Spirit made the call, he was invited immediately. It was one of his friends, a policeman, who drove him there and took care of him. The information Baba Spirit had after consulting the gods was that he was already dead spiritually.”

But after several consultations the priest told Baba Spirit to live in their camp until he was fully recovered. He was again informed that two people in the entertainment industry took him somewhere to kill him. So he stayed.

According to him, he received another call weeks after that Baba Spirit wanted to leave the camp. The CSF leader alleged that one pastor called Baba Spirit to leave the Juju camp immediately without any delay.

“I could not stop him, since it was his choice. He was told to stay some days more, so he could heal himself, both physically and spiritually. They were also treating him with some herbs, but Baba Spirit insisted that he wanted to leave, he was okay, so he did.”

Additionally, he said it was during that moment that Baba Spirit started moving from one media house to another, granting interviews about what he had encountered.

“Later the sickness came back again, and he wanted to go back to the place, but they told him it was too late, and that was how he died, that is my involvement in the case,” he said.

However, the CSF leader said Baba Spirit made it known to him the two people who attacked him spiritually, but he would not disclose it to the public.

