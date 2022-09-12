Ghanaian fishers who work in Chinese fishing vessels are accusing their employers of maltreatment.

The Ghanaian fishers, who belong to the National Union of Seamen, Ports and Allied Workers of Trades Union Congress, say some Ghanaian crew managers have connived with Chinese Nationals to cheat them.

Deputy General Secretary of the Seamen Union, Michael Angmor, disclosed this in an interview on Adom News.

He said their numbers numbering over 1,000 are languishing in abject poverty due to the ill-treatment by the Chinese.

Mr Angmor indicated that they spend between two to three months on the sea but their food and water are nothing to write home about.

Even more worrying, he stated is the verbal abuse their members are subjected to on daily basis in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Angmor hinted they have resolved to match their Chinese employers boot-for-boot to demand their rights are respected.

He, therefore, appealed to the Ghana Maritime Authority and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development to hasten Collective Bargaining Agreement to bring sanity into the fishing industry.