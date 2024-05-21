The Sehwi Wiawso Traditional Area has issued a stern warning to journalists and media houses to refrain from linking the Traditional Council to any political party affiliations.

This comes in the wake of recent visit by the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to the Sefwi Wiawso constituency which have been inaccurately reported as endorsement by the traditional authority.

At a press conference by the Sehwi Wiawso Traditional Council at the Okogyeabour palace, they maintained an apolitical nature of their institution.

The chief of Sehwi Nsuasua also the Kyidomhene of the Traditional Council, Nana Eluo Payin, stated emphatically that, the Council remains a non-partisan body dedicated to the welfare and development of their communities.

The Council further clarified that, its doors are open to all who wish to pay their respects or discuss issues pertinent to the development of the area, irrespective of their political affiliations.

They urged journalists to adhere to ethical standards by reporting accurately and avoiding the spread of misinformation that could undermine the council’s neutrality.

This warning follows several incidents where media reports have inaccurately portrayed the Traditional Council as being aligned with specific political parties after their leaders’ visits.

Such misrepresentations, according to the Council, risk creating unnecessary divisions in the community and distorting the true purpose of these visits.

The Council reiterated its commitment to serving the Sefwi Wiawso community impartially and called on all stakeholders, including the media, to support their efforts in fostering unity and development.

As the political climate heats up ahead of the upcoming elections, the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council’s statement serves as a crucial reminder of the need for accurate and responsible journalism in safeguarding the integrity of traditional institutions.