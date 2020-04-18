Former Ghana International, Augustine Ahinful, has expressed his concern about the lack of quality players in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The standard of the current players playing the country’s top-flight football has been questioned by many former players.

However, according to the former Ashgold striker, the situation is as a result of clubs’ inability to go out of their way to scout and motivate players.

“What they are failing to do now is take big or better players in the league. If they are able to scout well and not sign just any other player, they will have a good team,” he said.

“For instance when Berekum Chelsea played in the CAF Champions League, look at the players they had after playing against TP Mazembe they signed five of their players.

Meanwhile, the likes of Great Olympics skipper Gladson Awako and mercurial Don Bortey have all stated that the current GPL lacks quality.

They wish it could go back to the days where it could boast of players like Charles Taylor, Ishmael Adoo, Amankwah Mireku, Joseph Hendrichs and Eric Bekoe among other great players.