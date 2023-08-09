The Minority Leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has reaffirmed his unwavering dedication to the party’s cause and emphasised his commitment to holding the government accountable.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Tuesday, August 8, Dr Forson assured NDC supporters of his loyalty and determination.

“I want to assure NDC supporters that I remain loyal and I am committed to our cause, and I will do whatever it takes to hold the government accountable for whatever they do which is against the country.”

He further emphasised his unyielding stance on accountability and his willingness to challenge the government.

“For the record, Afenyo-Markin didn’t invite me for the dinner. It was part of Parliament’s 30-year anniversary, so it is important I clear the air. I will hold their feet to the fire of accountability. Anyone who knows me knows that I can smile with you, but when it gets to my work, there is a Chinese wall, and anyone who knows me knows that, and I stay true to that.”

Dr Forson’s dedication to his work and determination to separate personal interactions from his professional responsibilities were highlighted.

“So, I can be so nice to you, but it doesn’t stop me from doing my work, and I will do my work judiciously.”

Amidst recent controversy over a video showing Dr Forson having dinner with Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, he addressed the issue and underscored the importance of multiparty democracy for the country’s progress

“Multiparty democracy gives diverse ideas to political parties to express their views, that doesn’t make us enemies… The need for us to work together to build our country. That is what America is doing. That is what UK is doing. That is what most countries are doing. For we all know that for the country to progress, we all need multi-party democracy to work.”

ALSO READ: