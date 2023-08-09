

The Founder and Presiding Bishop of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Dag Heward-Mills, has distanced himself from claims that a sermon he delivered recently was targeted at a pending court case.

In a statement he issued Tuesday evening to clarify the sermon (which is reproduced in full below), he said while he referenced the professional and unprofessional practice of the law, medicine and the pastoral ministry in his sermon, it was “not intended to refer to any particular person, dead or alive,” or was the reference to the professional or unprofessional practice of law related to any case, on-going or pending in court.

Below is the full statement: