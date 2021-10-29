The Police Administration has taken delivery of bullet proof armoured vests, ballistic helmets from the Ghana Association of Banks for the safety of policemen and women while on duty.

The items included 1,000 bullet proof armoured vests and 1,000 ballistic helmets.

The items, which are protective equipment, are to help the police in their operational duties, especially policing duties for the banking industry such as escort duties of money in transit across the country.

In recent times a number of policemen have been killed by criminals during attacks on bullion vans carrying money from one destination to another.

Objective

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Association of Banks, Mr John Awuah before handing over the items said police personnel on daily bases put their lives in harms way for the people, businesses, and communities to enjoy security.

“Over the years the banks have worked closely with the Ghana Police Service and we have had good working relationships.”

He said it was unfortunate that the lives of some police personnel had been lost over the years.

Mr Awuah said the donation follows a request from the police Administration following the attacks on bullion vans.

He said the association was made up of all managing directors of Banks including the ARB Apex Bank which is the umbrella l body of all rural banks in the country.

He said in recent times the security situation in the country has been challenging but “1we have seen the police on the streets and interchanges among others to protect the public.

“However the question we have failed to ask is are the police protected? As we talk about the security of the nation we must also contribute to ensuring the police who protect us are also protected,” he said.

Mr Awuah said the bullet proof vests and helmets could not take away the risk the police face on daily basis “but we can help reduce the risk.”

On behalf of the association, he expressed appreciation to the police for the role they played in ensuring a safe society.

He said the association was working with the Police Administration and the National Security Ministry to facilitate the procurement of approved fortified vehicles to replace the soft skin bullion vans currently in use for conveying money in the financial industry.

Police appreciate

Before receiving the items on behalf of the items, the Director-General in charge of the National Protection Directorate, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Patrick Apollo on behalf of the Inspector General of Police ( IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare said the armoured vests and ballistic helmets were very critical for the protection of police personnel on duty.

He said the presentation of the items would enhance the safety of police officers in their duty of protecting lives and property across the country.

He commended the Ghana Association of Banks for the support adding that “we recognise all the other logistics and financial supports such as the supply of computers, furniture, and refurbishment of some police stations that you have been doing.”

He said the gesture by the association of Banks confirmed the saying that crime-fighting was a shared responsibility.

He said in spite of the recent security challenges Ghana remained one of the safeties countries on the African continent.

That, he said the current Police Administration led by Dr George Akuffo Dampare was committed to ensuring Ghana remained safe and secured.

In that direction, she said the Police Administration would continue to roll out initiatives and training and capacity-building programmes to ensure “we excel beyond expectations.”

He said the police will also continue to provide community safety through partnerships with organisations and associations such as the Association of Banks.

“We have a duty as a service to protect lives and preserve peace and we will work with the community to ensure their quality of lives,” he said.

On the protection of money in transit, he said the IGP and the regulator of the banking industry were have initiated some strategies to manage the risk of robbery attacks on cash in transit vehicles and personnel of the police service.

He said the plans would also cover the strengthening of security around all financial institutions throughout the county.

A minute silence was observed for the two police who had their lives in line of duty following their involvement in an accident on the Walewale -Bolgatanga highway while they were on anti-armed robbery operation in the area.