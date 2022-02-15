Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyekye Quayson, has finally showed up before an Accra High Court where he is facing charges of perjury, deceit of public officer, among others.

The embattled MP had been absent on two separate occasions after the prosecution said all efforts to serve him with the charge sheet proved futile.

The court had issued a criminal summon on the MP and he was subsequently served.

He appeared in court accompanied by some leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress, notable among them Hannah Tetteh, Marietta-Brew Oppong, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Haruna Iddrisu.

His lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata told the court that the MP became aware of a charge sheet that was posted outside his house and that has been made public in the media.

He however, said they were going to raise issues in relation to that process of service as well as other constitutional matters as contained in the charge sheet.

“This morning we are also before the Supreme Court moving an application in a related matter,” he added.

The court presided over by Justice Mary Nsenkyire, however, told him to come formally with an application for the court to deal with it.

Ashong Okain, a Senior State told the court that the case was scheduled for 10:am and the substantive attorney, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, was currently on her feet and had asked him to tell the court that she will show up at the time fixed.

Justice Nsenkyire after checking the court’s records indicated that the case was scheduled for 10:am and therefore, stood it down.