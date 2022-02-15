Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Osei Kuffuor, popularly known as Obour, is leading the company’s 24 hours delivery service.

To show leadership by example, he personally delivered flowers to the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo on Valentine’s Day.

The Valentine’s Day flowers were delivered through their revived and improved dispatch delivery services.

The company is bent on providing reliable and affordable 24 hour delivery services across the country.

An elated First Lady wished Ghana Post well and encouraged all Ghanaians to patronise their services.

Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo said the Delivery Services Market has a huge potential and would no doubt contribute to the profitability of Ghana Post.




