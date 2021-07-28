The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said the registrar at the Cape Coast High Court is to blame for the woes of Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson.

According to him, the registrar, Ustaz Hamza, refused to show up or open the registry of the court to enable lawyers of the embattled MP to file the motion for the trial judge to refer the case to the Supreme Court.

“The NDC can see a deliberate and evil conspiracy between the Court’s registry and the New Patriotic Party to manipulate the court processes and decision in their favour, all in an effort to steal the Assin North seat from the NDC. And this begs the question as whether or not the trial judge is privy or party to this shameful conduct of the Court’s registry,” he said.

Mr Gyamfi’s comment comes after the Cape Coast High Court annulled the results of the 2020 parliamentary elections in the Assin North constituency.

The Court, presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the constituency.

This decision, Mr Gyamfi described as a flawed judgement, since “some judicial officers compromised their integrity and are lending themselves as pliant tools for the manipulation of judicial processes by the desperate and despotic NPP/Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.”

The NDC man said they will apply “for a Stay of Execution of the orders of the trial judge and Appeal the flawed judgment ASAP. This travesty of justice will not be allowed to stand.”

Below is his Facebook post: