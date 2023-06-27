Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has denied vote-buying allegation at Assin North in the Central Region.

According to him, such claims by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are borne out of malice just to cause confusion during the elections.

A member of the NPP, Kofi Tonto had claimed the Minority Leader is sharing GH¢200 to voters in one of the polling stations at Assin North.

His motive, he claimed is to ensure they vote massively for NDC candidate, James Gyakye Quayson in their bid to retain the seat.

But Dr Ato Forson on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, expressed shock at the “lies” being peddled by the NPP.

He indicated that, because NDC has a competitive advantage in the elections, the ruling party has adopted communist inferior tactics to mar the process.

The Minority Leader, who is also the MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, stated unequivocally that, he has not shared any money to woo people to vote.

Rather, he said the people of Assin North appreciate the commitment and dedication of Gyakye Quayson and will vote massively for him.

“I don’t need to give anyone money to vote for NDC. What NPP is saying are all lies,” he stated.

Dr Forson said he remains focused on the job on the ground and will not perturbed by the machination of the NPP.

Meanwhile, many stalwarts of both parties have trooped to the constituency to campaign massively for their candidates.

The NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson will be up against the NPP’s Charles Opoku in what many are calling a close contest.