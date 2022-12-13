The Assin Fosu District Court presided over by His Worship Abdul Majeed Illiasu, has convicted a pastor of Divine Favour Ministry Chuch at Asante Bekwai in the Ashanti Region.

The pastor, Kwaku Adinkrah, 43, has been fined to pay GH¢3,600 or in default, serve a 12-month prison sentence for stealing items worth GH¢2,500.00 from his girlfriend at Assin Atonsu.

The girlfriend, Sophia Yeboah, a hairdresser and a complainant in the case is a resident of Atonsu in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

The complainant has accused her lover, Kwaku Adinkra, who is a pastor of Divine Favor Ministry at Asante Bekwai of stealing the money.

On November 11, 2022, the complainant who had visited her parents in Kumasi and was returning to Assin Fosu, came into contact with the accused person in an Assin Fosu-bound vehicle.

The accused upon several minutes of conversation, expressed his love to the complainant who also obliged.

The two exchanged contacts and in the process, the accused got to know the complainant’s house and workplace.

The two started living as lovers and the accused told the complainant that he had a bad revelation about her workplace and subsequently asked her to buy a spiritual oil for him to perform some cleansing at the said workplace so she could get more customers, an instruction the accused obliged.

On November 26, 2022, while the two were at the complainant’s shop, the accused said he was going to check on someone and return.

Unknown to the complainant, the accused took one of her keys, went home, and stole five pieces of clothes, one set of Kente cloth, 3 towels, one iPhone six plus, one Jerry Home Theatre System, a standing fan, one bag of 5Kg rice and five sachets of spaghetti all valued at Ghc2500 and left to Bekwai.

The complainant waited for her lover to come back but did not return and she could not reach him on his mobile phone too.

She went home only to find out to her surprise that the accused had stolen all the aforementioned belongings.

The complainant got in touch with the accused three days later and confessed that he was the one who stole the items.

On December 3, 2022, at about 2:00 PM, the accused was spotted in town by the complainant’s friend and in the process, a formal complaint was lodged at the Assin Fosu police station following which the accused was arrested.

The police, through their investigation, have retrieved all the stollen items with the exception of the rice and spaghetti which the accused claimed his children had eaten.

In the wisdom of the court, the accused was given the aforementioned fine or in default, be sent to prison.