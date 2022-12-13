A delegation from the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL), on Tuesday morning, paid a commiseration visit to Abdul Malik Kweko Baako following the passing of his stepmother, Mrs Gladys Baako.

A five-member delegation from the Group condoled with Mr Baako who has been a regular panellist on Joy FM/News’ news analysis programme, Newsfile for over a decade.

The delegation was received by Mr Baaku and his family at their Cantonment home in Accra.

The team was led by the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the MGL, Ransford Ashong and had the host of Newsfile and private legal practitioner, Samson Lardy Anyenini also joining.

Other members of the delegation were Joshua Tigo, Programmes Manager of Adom FM; Samuel Odame, Producer of the Super Morning Show on Joy FM and Newsfile; as well as Ewurabena Ewool, an HR Executive of the MGL.

A book of condolence opened for Mrs Baako was signed by Mr Anyenini on behalf of the Multimedia Group Limited.

One Week Remembrance Service and funeral dates announced

The Baako family took advantage of the visit to announce that Mrs Baako’s one-week remembrance service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church which service will later continue at the family home of Mr Baako at Cantonment.

The family also told the delegation that the final funeral rites will be held in the first week of March 2023.

Below are some photos of the visit: