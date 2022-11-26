Kwame Gabriel, a 23-year-old man, has stolen GHc 9,500 and an iPhone at Assin Fosu. He then goes ahead to leave confirmation letter explaining why he needed that money badly at the time of the incident.

The man, who is at the receiving end of the crime, is Kwakye Joseph, a private security man at Assin Fosu.

According to him, a friend gave him Ghc10,000 to keep on his behalf for a project which is yet happen.

The man, who shares the same room with his brother’s son, Kwame Gabriel, lost the said amount to the suspect upon chancing on the money in the bag whilst sweeping the room.

The victim later found out that, the amount kept had been reduced from Ghc10,000 to Ghc500 with a written note in Twi confirming that, the Ghc95,00 had been stolen by Kwame Gabriel to fund his Dubai traveling documents.

The letter in Twi reads:

“Hi daddy, so all this while you have been keeping such huge money in this room while we suffer in poverty. I sincerely plead for forgiveness for the reason that I have taken your money. I know it’s painful but bear with me. I am pleading with you to keep calm because I shall one day present to you more than the money I have taken. I pray to God to grant you long life for I shall turn your sorrows into joy. The most painful of it all is about how you have refused to give me one cedi all this years for water meanwhile, you have such huge sum of money on you quietly.”

The victim, who has no hope of refunding the money to the owner, says he’s contemplating committing suicide to end it all.

The matter has since been reported to the Assin Fosu District police command, whilst the suspect is on the run.

The suspect confirmed the incident.