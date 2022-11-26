Regina Oforiwaa, who is a card-bearing member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Twifo Atti-morkwa district, has been arrested at Twifo Praso for allegedly tagging the Member of Parliament (MP) for Twifo Atti-morkwa constituency as a fraudster and incompetent.

According to her, during the NDC Central Regional executives elections which took place at Winneba, the MP for Twifo Atti-morkwa constituency, Chief David Vondee, allegedly told the party members that they were uncivilized that was why they voted for an illiterate person as Twifo Atti-Morkwa constituency NDC chairman.

As a result of this alleged utterance by the MP, she, Ms Oforiwaa, also allegedly said to the MP that he should point to at least one developmental project or achievement that he has brought to the Twifo Atti-morkwa constituency since he became MP.

“If he is not, then he is incompetent of incompetents,” she said.

A week after her comment, the MP reported the case to the police for her arrest.

According to her, she was immediately arrested and detained in the police cells for several hours when she was in her menses.

Reacting to the issue, the Member of Parliament for Twifo Atti-morkwa constituency, Mr Vondee, said the lady in question never said he was incompetent but rather she described him as a fraudster and scammer which is a strong allegation so as a Member of Parliament, he reported the matter to the police to investigate such an allegation leveled against him by Ms Oforiwaa.