Controversial musician and political activist, Kwame A Plus, has recounted how he led a demonstration during his days in Senior High School (SHS).

This, according to him, was his second year at Breman Asikuma SHS in the Central Region in the early 90s.

A Plus revealed this on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 show when he revealed he has always been a tough-spoken person.

“The demo was against the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) because we had no light in the school. It was total darkness and we, therefore, had to boycott morning assembly to march to their office,” he told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

To him, he is happy when there is a change in society for the better, hence his decision to always stand up for the right things.

“Our headmaster was waiting at the assembly grounds but we were protesting and some teachers even joined us when they saw us with the placards. The DCE and other local authorities were really impressed with our action and were happy we didn’t even vandalise any property,” he said.

A Plus revealed the school after their peaceful protest had electricity to enhance teaching and learning.

“I was part of the people who helped to bring light to the school so the students there now should be grateful for us,” he stated.