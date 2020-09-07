General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the launch of the party’s manifesto for the December polls gave a rib cracking analogy about the importance of thinking outside the box.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, while addressing party members told a story about how a garment factory, which produces underwear, was running at a loss.

The reason for this, he claimed is that by close of day, the manager records shortage of the products.

They, therefore, decided to search the workers after close of work. But, General Mosquito said that strategy did not yield any positive results.

ALSO READ:

“The security man at the company suggested the workers be searched every morning before they enter the premises. Though skeptical, the manager agreed,” he said.

Low and behold, Mr Nketia said it emerged that 50 percent of the workers came to work every morning without panties and wear the ones they produce after work which explained the shortage.

He said because the security man thought outside the box, he was able to find solution to the problem.

“This is an important lesson to you about how we need to think outside the box in trying to find solutions to difficult problems,” General Mosquito added.