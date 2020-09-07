Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has communicated his intention to scrap the ban on the importation of salvaged vehicles if the party wins power in the upcoming general election.

John Dramani Mahama believes this will improve the livelihood of persons in the local automobile industry.

“We will review the Customs Amendment Act 2020… to scrap the law banning the importation of salvaged vehicles,” he said on September 7.

Parliament, in March, passed the Customs (Amendment) Bill, 2020 an amendment of the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891).

The amendment banned the importation of accident and salvaged motor vehicles comprising wrecked, destroyed and those physically damaged by collision, fire, water or other occurrences into the country.

But, speaking at the launch of the NDC’s manifesto ahead of the 2020 elections, former President Mahama indicated that the duties paid on the importation of vehicles at the country’s ports will also be reduced to help augment the cost of doing business by dealers.

“This is to save the local automotive industry so that our people at Suame Magazine, Konkompe will continue to work and earn a decent living,” he explained at the University of Professional Studies in Accra.

He, however, urged multinational vehicle assembly plants not to sideline the local players as they execute their business in the country.

The manifesto is dubbed ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and More.’