Over 4,000 out of the 23,495 persons who tested positive for the Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome for the first half of this year (January to June) in Ghana are from the Ashanti Region.

The Regional Coordinator of HIV/AIDS, Dr Thomas Agyako-Poku, told Class 91.3 FM’s Elisha Adarkwah in an interview that the region’s figure is one-fifth of the national figure.

Dr Agyarko-Poku noted the Ashanti Region is one of the leading regions in the country in terms of people living with HIV/AIDS, adding: “We’ve been hovering around three per cent”.

He said, not only have the Ashanti and the Greater Accra regions always led the rate when it comes to the national count of people living with the disease but also the Ashanti Region does not go beyond the fourth position.

He attributed the prevalence rate of the disease in the region to it being an economic centre of the country.

He said if the region could bring down its figure, it would go a long way to reduce the national figure.

He, therefore, advised the public to protect themselves against the disease while urging those with it to take their medication to reduce its spread.