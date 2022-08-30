Some six persons, who allegedly led the destruction at the Northern Regional office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tamale, have been detained after reporting themselves to the regional police.

They are currently in custody assisting with investigations and expected to be put before court on Tuesday.

They reported themselves in the company of some party members.

The Tamale Central constituency Organiser, Habib Veron, confirmed this in an interview with Adom News‘ Illiasu Abdul Rauf.

He indicated this was after the police secured a warrant for their arrest.

Some irate youth on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, stormed the party office and vandalised property in protest of a decision to let one of the party’s Vice Chair, Ali Adolf act as party Chairman.

The party’s leadership in the region took a decision that Mr Adolf acts in the interim following the death of the party’s Chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila.

Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Tamale Teaching Hospital after a short illness.