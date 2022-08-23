Some National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region have vandalised the party’s Regional Office in protest of a decision to let one of the party’s Vice Chair, Ali Adolf act as party Chairman.

The party’s leadership in the region took a decision that Mr Adolf acts in the interim following the death of the party’s Chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila.

Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

His Islamic Adua was held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 and graced by the party’s 2020 presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama and other dignitaries.

The youth arrived at the party office and ordered the people in the offices to leave and locked up the place.

They later vandalise chairs and other property of the party.

The party boys, who came on motorbikes, fired gun shots amidst the commotion demanding that Ahmed Rufai Vellim rather be allowed to act as Regional Chairman of the party.