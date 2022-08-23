The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cut power to Old Nuaso, a community in the Lower Manya Krobo municipality after residents engaged in a tussle with officials of the power distributor on Monday.

The recent power cut comes on the back of claims of rejection of prepaid meters by the residents who ECG officials have accused of threatening to pour hot oil on a team that includes the military.

Apart from the affected area, the rest of the towns and villages in the two municipalities will continue to access power.

The Tema region ECG Public Relation Officer, Sakyiwa Mensah, confirmed the development.

There has been mounting tension in some communities in the Lower Manya Krobo municipality as some residents of Nuaso, a community in the municipality accused the military detachment assisting the ECG to install prepaid meters of brutalities.

The attacks have left many severely injured while others live in fear.

One of the female victims of the attack explained that “when they came, I was preparing food in the kitchen. They said I should enter my room and I said I was cooking so I cannot go with them.

“The moment I said I cannot go, they took their cane and started beating me. They said we are going to come again, and we will come and beat you more than this.”

Ebenezer Teye Padi, who also sustained injuries to the face and back, alleged that one of the soldiers hit his head with the butt of his rifle while sitting with friends.

“We have a resting place, we sit there. We saw the military men coming towards us, they didn’t ask us any question and they started beating us up. Anybody they saw roaming about, meant that you were their enemy.

“Nobody told us that ECG and military men are coming to us so if you are a resident you will ask them what they are doing here. That is our mistake. Look at my back, they hit my head with their gun,” he said.

In a related development, ECG in response to the accusation has condemned the incident, noting that “these attacks are unfortunate situations.”

“The team has withdrawn from Nuaso Old Town,” the ECG stated.

Explaining what accounted for the attacks, ECG said “in Nuaso Old Town, there was resistance. One woman threatened to pour hot oil on the ECG personnel and the Military as well.”

According to ECG, “a crowd started amassing around one ECG Team. The Military was able to retrieve a cutlass from one of those amassing around the ECG people.

“There have been reports of constant verbal abuses and attacks on the personnel doing the installation in Nuaso Old Town.”

ECG, however, called for peace and calm so that their personnel can be able to discharge their duties peacefully.