Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga, says government is too quick to deploy the military at least provocation.

According to Mr Agalga, the Ghana Police Service is well trained to combat deviant behaviour such as disturbances.

“By their training, I think our police are able to contain riotous behaviour by people or citizens of our country,” he said on Tuesday.

He emphasised that the problem that erupted at Lower Manya Krobo is not one that will overwhelm the police.

“We are too quick to deploy the military, and I must confess that the military itself is not happy with that development.

“At the least provocation, we are quick to call in the military even when the Police themselves are able to deal with the situation.

“We bypass the police and bring in the military, so I think we need to review how and when we deploy the military to take over policing duties in this country,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on AM Show with host Benjamin Akakpo, the Ranking Member said he does not think vandalism is an issue that goes beyond the police.

He further explained that the military is rather used to intimidate and harass people when such problems happen.

“Vandalism per se is not an issue or an act of indiscipline which should necessarily overwhelm our police service. I don’t think so.

“What we see is an attempt by the state to use the military to intimidate, harass and use good force to contain such situations. I do not think acts of vandalism can overwhelm our police service. I don’t think so,” Mr Agalga stressed.

Mr Agalga, however, said whenever the military is deployed to take up any riotous situation, it ends up in chaos and destruction.

“Whenever the military is brought in to partake in policing duties, the results in most cases have not been palatable.”

Recalling incidents at Techiman and Ejura, the MP said the police would have easily managed both situations, adding that the Krobo issue is no different.

“We saw what happened in Techiman, there were deaths. Would you by any state of imagination say in the case of Techiman, it was appropriate to deploy the military in those circumstances? Clearly, the police were not overwhelmed but we brought in the military and we saw the result,” he stressed.

“In Ejura, was it appropriate to call in the military? There was total chaos, and misunderstanding between the operatives when they even appeared before the Ministerial Committee.

“We need to be very clear in our minds that most often, the military is deployed in circumstances that would usually not require their immediate deployment.”

Mr Agalga, however, said the military is better equipped to take up such situations but “we need to be circumspect in the way and manner we deploy our military.”