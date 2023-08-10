Founding Members of the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region have denied media reports that they have endorsed the candidature of Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto in the party’s flagbearer race.

According to the them, the reports are untrue and should be disregarded by the party faithful.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, August 8, they urged the persons behind the circulation of the reports to desist from it.

“There is a news item both in prime and electronic media on 07/08/23 purported to have come from Dr Afryie Akoto, a former Minister of Agriculture and an NPP Presidential Candidate hopeful to the effect that the NPP founding members of Ashanti Region have pledged their support to him.

“We the founding members of NPP of Ashanti Region wish to educate the public and the aspirant that we constitute the ‘custodian fathers’ of the party in the region and do not or cannot openly declare our support for one particular candidate,” the statement said.

“We, therefore, find the news item unfortunate and we refute it as it is untrue, and call on Dr Akoto to retract it with the urgency it deserves.”

Dr Akoto is one of 10 aspirants seeking to be elected flagbearer of the NPP for Election 2024.