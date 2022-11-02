A number of Ghanaians benefitted from the kind gesture of Asempa FM‘s Y’asetenam host, Prophet Nana Yaw Sarfoh, when he marked his birthday on Monday, October 31, 2022.

The celebration kickstarted on Friday, October 29, 2022, with a prayer walk and all-night service at the Nkrumah Circle.

According to the man of God, the prayer walk is usually held before his birth date purposely as a thanksgiving and spiritual exercise.

Proceeds from the service, he explained, were used to pay for the air ticket for a Ghanaian lady in Kuwait who had been on a sick bed to return home and seek medical attention.

Part of the money was also given to another sick person to seek medical attention.

To climax the celebration, a workshop will be opened to the general public, especially listeners of Y’asetenam as a means to reduce the unemployment rate in the country

The training includes bakery, production of soap, local drinks, batik tie and dye, and pastries, among others.

This year’s workshop would be held at the Multimedia car park, Kokomlemle in collaboration with Asempa FM at a date to be announced later.

Y’asetenam, a socio-religious programme airs on Asempa 94.7 FM every weekday from 10 am to 12 pm.