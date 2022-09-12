With the family as an important socialisation agent in the life of every individual, we’re mostly torn between the career choices from the family and personal preferences.

This is the story of Asempa FM’s Sports Journalist, Eric Asiedu Boadi, aka Kegyewa Nankasa, who had to defy her parents’ choices in pursuit of his passion.

As a native of Kwahu and the first child of three children, Eric lived most of his life at Bepong where he had his primary and secondary school education.

Upon completion of his Senior High School education, he began his first job as a teacher which was the desire of his parents.

Despite the good salary he received, Eric after about four years decided to resign from the teaching profession and pursue a dream he had no idea whether he will succeed or not.

Narrating his journey to Afia Amankwa Tamakloe, Kegyewa noted his greatest fear was failure as he had no mentor to guide him except for Adom FM’s Jerry Justice who he always looked up to while growing up.

Sports Journalist, Eric Asiedu Boadi.

“My parents advised me to continue with the teaching but I resisted because I felt it was time for me to veer into journalism.

“I left Kwahu to Accra to start a new journey which was not easy but I had to persist so I could prove a point to my parents. Unfortunately, things became worse by the day and I had to return home, beg my parents for forgiveness and they took me in,” he recounted on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3.

His life, he said, hit a major turnaround with an opportunity he had to compete in Adom Star, a reality show which was organised by the Multimedia Group Limited in 2010.

Through what he said was God’s intervention as a result of fervent prayers, fasting and hard work, he emerged the winner in the fierce contest.

As part of the winning package, he was offered an internship programme which Eric said he did not relent on but gave off his maximum best as he considered it a learning and shaping curve.