Nadia Buari’s younger sister, Sidiku Buari Samera, tied the knot in a private wedding on August 20, 2022, at Ada, Ghana.

To celebrate her younger sister’s union to Seloame Baëta, Nadia Buari dropped a touching letter.

Posting beautiful photos from the wedding, which featured Nadia’s two sisters and their lovely mother, the Ghanaian actress penned down some emotional words.

In the caption, Nadia highlighted the fact that she knew Samera’s wedding day was definitely going to come. However, she never thought that special day would come this fast. A part of the letter was also directed to Samera’s husband, Seloame Baëta. Nadia wrote:

I expect that Sel never stops treating you like the wonderful woman you are. He should never stop trying to be a better version of himself for you and that he still takes you out for dates and never stops trying to win you over. I hope he pushes you to grow and be the best woman you can be and I hope he reminds you to take deep breaths and simply enjoy the moments you have together, a part of her letter read.

Nadia ended her letter by saying:

I love u both so much. Here’s to the rest of you forever. Love, NSB. Samera Buari, upon seeing the post, used her officially verified Instagram handle, samera_buari, to acknowledge the touching post: Awwww sisterrrrrrrrrr!!!! I’m gonna cryyyy.