The World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF) has officially invited Jason Emmanuel Asare Adjei, Kumasi Metropolitan District, Santasi to fellowship with the world’s most respectful and great human family.

The invitation is strictly based on one or more of the following accomplishments; relating to any of the subsequent achievements like supporting community development programs/events through Philanthropy or Humanitarianism, special voluntary service, specialty in industry and

Investments, legal aid, civil society, tradition know-how, dispute settlement, youth and student

sustenance which has won you this accolade to be Honorary Dean for Global Youth and

Students Engagement; as also a Founding Youth Leader –[West African Fellowship], classified as first-rated young magnate with a reverential title “His Seva Meritor/Meritér Jason Emmanuel

Asare Adjei”as being the Honorary Regent/Overlord of countries belonging to the Global

territories and also among the founding Heroes of WODIF Global.

The World Diplomatic Federation WODIF is a nonpartisan, independent civil organization

dedicated to international cooperation hitherto founded to create the most respected diplomatic

platform for economic growth and development through forums, conferences, dialogues, festivals, honorary award ceremonies, trade, finance and investment amalgamation network, national cooperation and liberalization, relative world health issues, food security and sustainable environment, managing international relations hence sustaining peace and security and as well managing, negotiating and resolving conflict.

WODIF is subject to projecting, promoting, and strengthening global companionship in all,

disciplines, albeit to support the role, functions and responsibilities of United Nations and other

related organizations’ core values.

This platform supervenes the individual affluent and the influential in the global society to uniquely come together as one family of greatness.

The organization is registered in Newberg Oregon, USA, having its proposed continental he

engaes in Germany Europe, Brazil South America, Japan Asia, Ghana Africa; Atlanta,

Georgia [North America] USA, aiming at inviting all affluent, influential magnates and moguls

from all walks of life into this social and economic fellowship (Membership). Membership is strictly by invitation after a thorough investigation is done on you, justifying your holistic personality without criminal records before induction into fellowship.

The organization has the privilege through its SUPREME SOVEREIGN AUTHORITY to invite also Politicians, Diplomats, Entrepreneurs, Business moguls, Bankers, Barristers, Physicians, Engineers, Security Experts, Great Scientists, Philanthropists, Celebrities and top-level Journalist to fellowship.

The world today, needs the support of the individual and corporate affluent society to champion the cause of salvaging to salving the challenges facing global communities, and for this reason, you are required respectfully to tender your acceptance by writing officially to us.

In a press statement from WODIF’S communication’s directorate, it stated “The Supreme Sovereign Authority upon your acceptance letter is received; would call for an official induction in a closed door, private gathering or in an open inaugural ceremony will be held to commemorate you.

In your consummation and participation as a CLASSIFIED FELLOW of WODIF, you will be

entitled to be among the first recipients in history to be awarded the PHERENIKE [The Victorious One].

“This honorary title will be conferred on successful individuals who, by virtue of their

affluence,andinfluence over the world,distinguish themselves holistically. The organization upon your acceptance would want you to have press releases and briefings to inform the general public towards the inaugural induction. The MISSIONARY BUREAU of the World Diplomatic Federation in Africa presiding in Ghana; has officially scheduled your inauguration on Friday,

January 19, 2024 at the Accra International Conference Center at 12 noon prompt”.

The prime purpose of this Federation is to establish a common platform that will bring together great and excellent achievers around the world to address international issues with one voice.

“Your invitation to join ‘WODIF’ is with the expectation that you will bring aboard your

expertise and experience to bear on relative issues. However, you will always be notified of the necessary arrangements in advance where and whenever your presence will befy needed at any given location different from your permanent place of abode.



“The organization after the inaugural induction, will fully gazette your membership at the Supreme Court of competent jurisdiction to serve permanently for 4yearsas ceremonial fellow and leader. On joining WODIF, you are to note that your role, functions and responsibilities will officially be handled by a team of Emissaries under the directives of the Secretariat Commissioner since your affluence may not permit you to be fully engage at all times.

“By notice, the US Ambassador Virginia Evelyn Plamer, our Special Guest of the occasion, and other diplomatic representation [Ambassadors/High Commissioners] from UK, Germany, China, France, Japan, Canada, Israel, Turkey, Belgium, Brazil, Morrocco, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Algeria, Kenya, Ethiopia, Angola, Congo, South Africa, and Malawi will grace the occasion to decorate the Honorees.

Official invitation has been extended to international media agencies like CNN, BBC, Deutsche

Welle, Al Jazeera, Sky News, Euro News, New Times, and others from Africa to cover the inaugural convocation of the US AFRICA COMPANIONSHIP INDUCTION.

Respectfully require you to support the inaugural ceremony from your free will offer; since it

comes with some cost including video transportation [Air Ticketing], documentaries and coverage, media publicity, ceremonial gown, certificate, international ID Card, medal, citation of honor, and expect you to support our delegates on a round trip to Ghana,if possible, include hotel lodging.

Fund commitment must be paid to RECTITUDE INTERNATIONAL MISSION account for grounds

preparation towards the induction.We also urge you to attend the upcoming

event with a delegation of 5 –20 to enable you to show your elation of euphoria.