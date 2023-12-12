The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has dethroned Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani, the Chief of Kwapra in the Ashanti Region for his alleged involvement in the illegal sale of lands.

The decree for the removal of Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani was pronounced during a session of the Asantemen Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, December 11, 2023.

In October, the Asantehene summoned the Kwaprahene, expressing concern over accusations of the chief engaging in the unlawful sale of lands and violating the Great Ashanti Oath (Ntamkese).

“Kwaprahene knows why I’m looking for him. He knows I am looking for him because of the land issues. That’s why he is dodging me with the excuse of sickness. And he thinks he is smarter than me,” the Asantehene said.

He stressed, “I won’t take any excuse from him. When he was young, he sold my land without bringing me my money. I forgave him, and you see the issue has returned to me,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II recalled.

The Asantehene also criticised the kingmakers of Kwapra for their failure to provide wise counsel to Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani.

“And you the elders, I have always cautioned you against his excesses and that you should caution him to change his ways,” he said.

