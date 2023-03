Circle 150 Holland of Asante Kotoko’s National Circles Council have handed over an ultra-modern fully furnished gym.

The official unveiling was done on Friday afternoon.

Chief Executive Officer of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah, led the official unveiling.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will return to action on Sunday in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors will host Medeama SC at 15:00GMT at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 23 games.