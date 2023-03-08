Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced that head coach Seydou Zerbo has lost his 10-year-old son.

The kid passed on on Tuesday, March 7, due to complications after heart surgery.

“Our head Coach Seydou Zerbo has lost his son Zerbo Faical Mamadou earlier today due to complications after a heart surgery,” a club statement from the Ghana Premier League said on Tuesday evening.

In the midst of the difficult period for the coach, Asante Kotoko have extended a message of condolences to the coach and his family back in Burkina Faso.

“The entire Porcupine family sends our condolence and prayers to our coach and his family in this difficult period.

“The club will communicate to our fans the next line of action,” the club statement from Asante Kotoko added.

Seydou Zerbo is expected to be given days off following the unfortunate demise of his son.