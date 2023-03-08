Goncalo Ramos scored twice as Benfica emphatically beat Club Bruges to secure their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The hosts, who won the first leg 2-0, opened the scoring in the first half with a smart finish from Rafa Silva.

Ramos then showed great footwork to make it 4-0 on aggregate, before stabbing home from close range.

Joao Mario’s penalty and David Neres’ finish wrapped up the win before Bjorn Meijer scored a stunning consolation.

It is the second successive season Benfica have reached the Champions League quarter-finals, though they have never progressed further and were beaten by Liverpool at that stage last term.

Scott Parker’s Club Bruges rarely looked like turning the tie around, with Benfica even having the ball in the net after two minutes through Joao Mario, but it was ruled out for offside.

Despite that early chance, the visitors did well to hold off their opponents for 38 minutes and were starting to look threatening when Silva scored, keeping his cool to control the ball from a cross before slotting in.

From then on Club Bruges capitulated as the tie looked beyond them and another fine finish, this time from Portugal forward Ramos, ended the game as a contest.

Mario’s penalty came either side of clinical finishes by Ramos and Neres, but Meijer did at least give the travelling fans something to cheer with an exquisite first-time finish into the top corner.

Since the Champions League was formed, Benfica have lost all five quarter-finals they have played in, but this result and performance will give them hope of taking the next step.