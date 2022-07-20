Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh has resigned from his post in less than ten months in charge.

Narteh Ogum led the side to win the 24th Premier League title in the 2021/22 season.

The former West African Football Academy [WAFA] gaffer tendered his resignation on Wednesday afternoon after a meeting with the Technical Committee of the Board and the Management.

In a sensational turn of events, Mr Ogum has quit the job, barely three weeks before the start of the club’s pre-season activities kick in.

Meanwhile, former Kotoko Communications Director, Jerome Otchere has also confirmed the resignation of the young trainer.

We saw it coming from last week. It’s disappointing but total respect for you, Coach Ogum. Absolute respect! It’s what they wanted. Good that you’ve given it to them. We’ll respect you for what your stand for. — Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) July 20, 2022

Details are sketchy but sources say the gaffer is unhappy with the club’s transfer activity ahead of next season and more crucially their involvement in the CAF Champions League.

The club has lost three key players as Mudasiru Salifu, Fabio Gama and Kwame Baah have all left the club.

The team is expected to start preparations for the upcoming season by participating in the GHALCA off-season competition – the G6 in Kumasi next month.