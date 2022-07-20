The ‘Board Chairman’ of Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has addressed Ghanaians, especially the music industry after a High Court decision to set the current board aside.

GHAMRO on March 15, 2022, elected new board members at their premises in Accra.

In accordance with the results that were collated and declared by the National Electoral Commission, Diana Hopeson, Kofi Abraham, Rex Owusu Marfo, Elizabeth Tagoe, Yaw Agyemang Badu, Francis Omare Adofo and Francis Boahen were elected to form the board for the next four years.

Rex Omar speaks on court decision to set GHAMRO board aside

The new board set-up came about after the Accra High Court threw out the motion for an interlocutory injunction, restraining the outfit from conducting board elections on 9th February 2022.

But, in subsequent development, the board was again set aside after some aggrieved members allegedly “led by Steven Boahene appealed against the decision, which the trial Judge duly set aside on Tuesday 19th July 2022, pending the determination of the substantive matter.”

According to Rex Omar, “by implication, the Governing Board has now been set aside.”

Rex Omar has urged music users and composers not to be worried about the outcome since it won’t affect the operations of the music entity.

“I would like to take this opportunity to assure our members and the general public that GHAMRO is vigorously pursuing its mandate in terms of licensing music users, collecting the said fees and distributing same.”

“Further to Section 30 of the L.I1962, GHAMRO has duly submitted its report as required under law to the Regulators, the Attorney General’s Department through the Copyright Office. We therefore urge all music users in Radio, TV, Pubs, Night Clubs, Restaurants, Banks, shopping malls, Barbering & Hairdressing salons etc. to apply to GHAMRO for a licence under section 36 to enable GHAMRO fulfil its mandate to distribute royalties to Right Owners,” he added in a statement.

