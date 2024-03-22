In a quest to promote quality education, Nana Frimpong Manso Adakabere, Adesuahene of Asante Akyem Agogo has donated over 2,000 science books and lap equipment to Agogo State College.

In addition, he donated about 1,000 exercise books.

Speaking to Adom News Nana Adakabere, who is an old student indicated the donation forms part of his Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) ahead of the school’s 60th anniversary celebration.

He added the donation was in line with the core mission revolves around assisting students in achieving their educational aspirations.

The Headmistress of Agogo State College, Matilda Gyamera expressed his gratitude to Nana Adakabere, stating the timing of the donation is greatly appreciated.

She encouraged him to continue his social intervention which has impacted lives over the years.

