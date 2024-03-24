The leadership of Agogo State College in the Ashanti region is making a fervent plea to the government and corporate entities for assistance in bolstering the infrastructure and resources of the institution to facilitate effective teaching and learning.

Numerous challenges confront the academic advancement of Agogo State College within the Asante Akyem North Municipality.

Speaking at the 60th anniversary of the school, Deputy Headmaster, Badu Marfo Nicolas, the school’s population has significantly increased, underscoring the urgent need for infrastructure and provision of essential facilities of the school.

He highlighted the accommodation challenges faced by teachers revealing that, out of the many teachers employed, only 16 are accommodated on campus.

This situation, Mr. Marfo stressed, not only acts as a deterrent for teachers but also hampers disciplinary measures due to the insufficient presence of staff during night hours.

Despite the incentives provided by the government, he emphasized that additional support is necessary to address the school’s pressing needs effectively.

In response to the school’s appeal, Lawson Sarpong, representing the National Teaching Council Deputy Registrar and Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum assured Agogo State College of the Ministry’s commitment to assist the institution meet its requirements and fostering a conducive learning environment.