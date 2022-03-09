Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, has revealed relationship he has with Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel.

The 40-day Islamic funeral ceremony held for the late father of singer Mzbel was a star studded event that saw in attendance the crème de la crème of Ghanaian showbiz and entertainment industry.

Beyond the personalities from the showbiz industry, some politicians and sports personalities also attended the event held in Accra on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan was one of the sports personalities who graced the event.

Speaking to the media at the event, the former Black Stars striker revealed his relationship with multiple award-winning Mzbel.

“People are not aware of the relationship between myself and Mzbel, but we go way back. I met her around 2005 and looking from then till today, 2022, you can see we have been friends for long.

“From where we are having this event, my father lived on the next lane so this is where I grew up. Between myself and Mzbel we know ourselves very well. When my late mother passed, she showed me love like a sister and beyond the Mzbel that everyone knows her to be, she is like a sister to me. So I am here as a brother to support her,” Asamoah Gyan stated.

