Some celebrities on Saturday showed Mzbel their support at the final prayer event organised in honour of her late father.

The event saw attendees dressed in white as opposed to the usual black some patrons and family are expected to wear at an event for a deceased.

Present at the event were Akuapem Poloo, NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, NDC Deputy National Youth Organiser, Kalsoum Sinare and Prince Kofi Amoabeng, Co-Founder of defunct UT Bank.

Others were Obour, Empress Gifty, Piesie Esther, Big Akwes, Salinko and Asamoah Gyan.

This comes after Mzbel shelved the idea to hold a one-week celebration in honour of her late father, Ibrahim Albert Amoah.

She and her family had

planned to have a one-week observation and two funerals for her father – one in Ghana and another for the family in Manchester, UK – after he had been buried.

This is despite reactions from fans and followers discouraging her from holding the event for her late Muslim father.

Mzbel’s father passed away on Thursday, January 27. He was 75.

The radio show host was informed of her father’s passing while hosting her show on Thursday, January 27.

The musician could not hold back her tears when she heard the news of her father’s passing. She wept as she announces the sad news to listeners of her show on Onua FM.