Ahead of the 65th Independence Day celebrations, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Second Lady Samira Bawumia have offered special prayers for Ghana.

The Excellencies joined many Muslims to perform prayers at the National Mosque at Kanda, Accra.

Vice President Bawumia, Madam Samira and other Muslims offering prayers Source: Mrs Bawumia/Instagram

They were captured in some photos Mrs Bawumia posted, kneeling before an Imam who was counseling them.

Subsequently, Mrs Bawumia led some women in prayers.

Madam Samira and other Muslims offering prayers Source: Mrs Bawumia/Instagram

Their prayers were supplemented by a Muslim leader at the parade ground in Cape Coast.

As part of Muslim prayers offered at the parade ground, the Muslim leader asked God for forgiveness where Ghana has fallen short.

He also prayed for togetherness and a singular voice in order for the country to bounce back to its glory.

Prayers were also offered for all persons working to ensure peace is maintained.

More photos below:

Madam Samira and other Muslims offering prayers Source: Mrs Bawumia/Instagram

Vice President Bawumia and other Muslims offering prayers Source: Mrs Bawumia/Instagram