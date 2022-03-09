The Greater Accra Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has withdrawn the suspension of its three members.

The trio, according to a statement signed by the Regional Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, were officers at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

They were suspended over what the statement described as anti-party conduct.

They have been identified as Richard Bleboo; a constituency organiser, Walker Obeng Darko; a Deputy Organiser and Benjamin Madugu; a branch member.

The reversal, the statement noted, follows a meeting between the Regional Executives, the Youth Wing and the three officers where they rendered unqualified apologies.

They have, therefore, been directed to resume their duties with immediate effect.

Read the full statement below: