Socialite Akuapem Poloo stole the spotlight at the funeral of songstress Mzbel’s father with a song performance.

Poloo, who joined a tall list of celebrities to commiserate with Mzbel, snatched the microphone to perform her first hit song, Sexy Polo featuring Tic.

With the help of some backup dancers, she entertained the guests as some were on their feet dancing to her rhythm.

Mzbel found some joy from her mourning as she cheered Poloo on and energized her with some cash.

To maintain the energy she sparked, Akuapom Poloo went on her knees to deliver a twerk.

Her kaba and slit outfit did not hinder her from doing her usual twerk moves; shaking her backside vigorously and rolling on the floor.

Afterwards, Poloo performed Mzbel’s popular 16 years hit track.

She described it as a honour to express her love for Mzbel by performing a song she grew up dancing to.

Former captain of the Black Stars and musician, Asamoah Gyan, also took the opportunity to perform some of his songs.

Also present at the event were musicians Empress Gifty, Piesie Esther, Obour, as well as UT Bank’s Prince Kofi Amoabeng, NDC Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, Big Akes, Salinko and Kalsoume Sinare.