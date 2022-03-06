499 aggrieved law students admitted into Ghana School of Law

The 499 law students, who were denied admission into the Ghana School of Law for allegedly failing of the entrance examination, have been admitted into the School.

This comes after series of agitations and debates between the students and the General Legal Council (GLC), the Attorney-General and Parliament over their supposed failure.

Prior to their admission, the GLC explained that the students failed to meet the requirements for admission hence, its decision not to admit them.

The students, however, refuted the decision of the GLC and argued that they meet the required threshold.

GLC later rescinded its decision and resolved to admit the students this year after an order from the Attorney-General, on the directive of President Akufo-Addo.

The President requested Godfred Dame to make “the necessary intervention to the General Legal Council, on behalf of the 499 students, to address the issue and advise that the students be admitted into the Ghana School of Law.”

Subsequently, the A-G proffered three alternative solutions from which the Council could choose.

The GLC was directed to grant the 499 students deferred admission into the Ghana School of Law with effect from May 2022 or admit them in November, 2021.

The final option was for the GLC to conduct a special examination in November, 2021 to allow the 499 students to justify their admission into the Law School for the 2021/22 academic year.

The 499 Bachelors of Law holders form the second batch of students for this academic year, after the first group of 790 students was inducted in January, 2022.